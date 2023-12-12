Edinburgh Park predicted to set a new record for the Mid Coast

A popular stopping spot for motorists driving from the M1 to Wingham along Tinonee Road is Brush Cutting Lookout, with it's spectacular panoramic views of the Manning River, farmland, and mountains in the distance.
It also overlooks Edinburgh Park, a 214 acre boutique thoroughbred stud on the flats of the Manning River. The stud has a reputation for producing top quality racehorses, such as world champion sprinter, Silent Witness.
Edinburgh Park is now up for sale, and is set to break records for the region.
The secluded property is at the end of a tarred road, nearly moated by the river and offers privacy and views to die for.
"Edinburgh Park is unparalleled in the Mid North Coast. This is a chance to own one of the most exclusive homes and pieces of productive agricultural land on the east coast of NSW," Craig Hailes, director of LJ Hooker Wingham says.
The resort-style house takes full advantage of the sweeping views and overlooks the entire property.
It boasts an infinity pool and heated spa, sauna, full-size gym, in-home cinema with a starry night "sky" of a ceiling, and a good sized bar with beer on tap.
A second house on the property, built in Queensland style, is currently being used as a manager's residence. It has four bedrooms, ducted air conditioning and wrap around verandahs.
The world-class equine facilities include two stable barns, veterinary facilities, covered horse walker, indoor round yard, day yards, foaling hub, laneway system. All fences in mid to high volume areas are hardwood post and rail, and all roads in the property are bitumen.
Water is never a problem with four kilometres of river frontage, town water, and a 200 megalitre irrigation licence.
Pastures are on highly fertile alluvial river flats.
Craig Hailes says if the property had been located in Scone or the Southern Highlands, it would be snapped up quickly.
"It's more of a breeding facility than a training (facility). It'll match any of the Coolmores, Emirates Park. There's no question that the infrastructure is second to none.
"If you picked it up and moved it to another region, it would sell in two seconds."
However, given its lack of proximity to the "horse capitals" of NSW, Craig says the property would equally suit a lifestyle buyer, or cattle farmer.
"The cattle yards are better than any of the cattle yards I've seen in the district."
The location of Edinburgh Park is attractive for lifestyle buyers. The property is three hours from Sydney, 1.5 hours from Newcastle, and nestled between the mountains and the sea on the Barrington Coast of NSW.
Inspection of Edinburgh Park is by appointment. Contact Craig Hailes at LJ Hooker Wingham on 0439 471 949.
