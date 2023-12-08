Have your say on the future of Old Bar and Manning Point coastline

MidCoast Council wants to hear how you use the coastline from south Crowdy Head down to Wallabi Point.
"We are inviting everyone with an interest in the Old Bar and Manning Point coastal area to tell us what makes the area special," said Gerard Tuckerman, council's manager natural systems.
"We want to know the social, economic, environmental and cultural value you place on this coastline."
Your feedback will help council develop a draft Old Bar Manning Point Coastal Management Plan.
This is a document that identifies the issues and actions required for the sustainable management of the coastal zone.
It will assess the management options for coastal hazards, such as erosion and shoreline recession. It will outline how and when the actions will be implemented. Costs, proposed cost-sharing arrangements and other viable funding options will be included.
The management plan will also consider extensive technical studies.
Head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/old-bar-manning-point-cmp to have your say by February 18, 2024.
You can also register and follow the page to receive updates as the project progresses.
