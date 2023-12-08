Concert to wrap up 2023 for Manning Valley U3A

Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) celebrating the end of its fourth term with a concert at the Uniting Church, Taree.
The morning event featured the musicians and singers of U3A, with much loved favourites as well as songs from Germany and Italy, excerpts from the musical "Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat", ukulele groups, fiddles, recorders and more.
The University of the Third Age (U3A) is an international association established in 1972 which offers a way for older people to use their leisure time to teach and learn together. Any person who is retired or semi-retired and interested in the pursuit of knowledge may become a member and/or course leader. No formal qualifications are required and no examinations are set.
Manning Valley U3A offers courses for seniors in the Manning Valley in a friendly, relaxed environment. Social connection and learning go hand in hand with members being course leaders and also learners. Course Leaders are volunteers and fees are kept to a minimum.
