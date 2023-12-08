'It's a Wrap': lunchtime webinar with Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project

The Bushfire Ressilient Gardens Project is coming to completion.
Webinar reviewing and summarising the learnings from MidCoast Growers Network's Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project Wednesday, December 13, 12-1pm.
Chaired by permaculture educator and convenor of MidCoast Grower's Network, Brett Cooper, the webinar will feature proejct garden consultants Joanne and Rob Willis of Woodside Plants and Design, project coordinator Jack Thieme and attendees with representatives from Landcare, MidCoast Council, Local Land Services, NSW Rural Fire Service, and project landholder participants.
The Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project seeks to help people that were directly impacted by the Black Summer Bushfires in the Mid Coast Council area to redesign their gardens to be bushfire resilient.
Workshops were held on participants land at Bobin, Hallidays Point and Tinonee.
To register and receive the link to the webinar, email Jack Thieme at Jackthieme@hotmail.com.
For more information call Jack on 0423 673 307.
