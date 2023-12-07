Cricketers head to Gloucester in fundraiser for McGrath Foundation

THE Manning T1 cricket season is in recess until Saturday, January 13, however Taree United, Wingham and Gloucester players get the chance to try a different format tomorrow at Gloucester.
Gloucester Cricket Club's annual seven-a-side carnival will be played at Gloucester Oval. This is a fund raiser for the McGrath Foundation.
Seven sides will be split into two pools for the day, where it is hoped to get games underway by 10am. The teams that top the pools will meet in the final from around 5pm.
Taree United played in the sevens last year.
"They had a ball,'' Gloucester CC president Ryan Yates said.
The presentation will be held at Gloucester Bowling Club at the conclusion, where there'll be an auction.
"We've got some gear from (WBBL star) Maitlan Brown to auction off that should go well,'' Ryan said.
Teams will face 10 overs. Runs for sundries go to the batter and the balls aren't re-bowled. Batters can't be dismissed first delivery.
Ryan said the teams that have the bye will assist with umpiring and scoring the other matches.
"It's a bit of fun. We'll have a few beers and no one takes it too seriously,'' he said.
"Proceeds will go to the McGrath Foundation and hopefully we'll raise plenty of money for them.''
Taree United will take a three point lead in the T1 competition into the Christmas break. United has 36 points clear of Wingham 33, Great Lakes 15 and Gloucester 12.
Seven matches will be played when play resumes before the start of the semi-finals.
Two rounds of the 10 team T2 competition will be played before the teams enjoy a Christmas break. The T2 season will also resume on January 13.
Meanwhile six sides will play in Manning Junior Cricket Association's time-honoured Stan Austin Carnival next month. Mid North Coast Far North Coast, North Coast, Tamworth, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will contest the carnival to be played from January 8 to 11 at Tuncurry, at Taree, Old Bar and Wingham.
Manning under 11, 13 and 15 Mid North Coast inter-district cricket teams are all unbeaten heading into the Christmas break and will be strongly represented in Mid North Coast sides to play in carnivals in January.
Players selected are:
Under 11s Jake Harris, Mitchell Andrews, Dane Laurie, Harry Plummer, Hunter McLeod and Jack McLeod.
Under 12s Adam Pursch, Tom Witchard, Khaiden Meldrum, Matthew Yarnold and Hayden Ellis.
Under 13s Jesse Townsend, Jesse Eggins, Kobi Harris, Eoin Watkins, Beau Laurie and Carter Cox.
Under 14s Gus Loretan, Nick Kennewell, Rory Turner, Charlie Matheson.
Under 15s Henry O'Connell, Tadgh Brislane, and Angus Abbott.
Under 16s Daniel Hitchings, Andrew Fraser, Austin Murray, Lucas Monks, Blake Matheson.
