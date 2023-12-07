Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Cricketers head to Gloucester in fundraiser for McGrath Foundation

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 7 2023 - 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Manning T1 cricket season is in recess until Saturday, January 13, however Taree United, Wingham and Gloucester players get the chance to try a different format tomorrow at Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help