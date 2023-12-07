Cricket talent Samira Mitchell named in NSW Country under 19 team

CRICKET talent Samira Mitchell from Taree hopes the experience she gained last year will stand her in good stead for the Australian under 19 championships in Brisbane next week.
Samira, 18, will bat in the top of the order for NSW Country. She was a member of last season's squad when the championships were played in Perth.
Samira is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 voucher from Iguana.
Opener is her preferred role but she isn't sure if that's where she'll be batting.
"I'm hoping to get some opportunities in the top order, whether that's opening or somewhere in the top or middle order, but it hasn't been announced yet,'' Samira said.
There'll be two days of T20 matches and the rest will be 50 overs.
"I like both - T20 is fun because it's fast-paced, but I do love 50 over matches because I get a chance to build an innings. I think 50 overs is more of a test.''
Samira was one of the youngest players last season in Perth.
"That was a really good opportunity to see what it is like at that level,'' she said.
"Hopefully I'll be able to get some runs this time.''
Samira classes herself as a batting all-rounder, but doesn't expect to be bowling in Brisbane.
"I've been picked as a batter so that will be my job,'' she explained.
Last season an Australian squad was selected for the under 19 World Cup played in South Africa.
"This year they might pick a merit team, but I'm not sure if there's any games scheduled,'' she said.
Samira heads to Sydney each weekend to play with Gordon in the NSW Women's Premier competition. She mixes this with playing for Taree West in the Manning T2 grade.
"I've also been training with the NSW squad - it's all going well,'' she said.
Samira's scored back-to-back half centuries in the past two games with Gordon and a couple of unbeaten 40s for Taree West, so she will take some good batting form to Brisbane. "The runs are coming at the moment, hopefully that'll continue next week,'' she said.
Samira relishes the challenge of playing in Sydney.
"We have a great group of girls and I'm enjoying my cricket. It's fun,'' she said.
Samira has just finished her HSC and admits she's unsure of what the immediate future holds regarding cricket.
She toyed with the idea of moving to Sydney this year to cut down the travel for cricket, but opted to stay in Taree.
"I don't have anything set in stone, but moving to Sydney is on the cards,'' she said.
"The travel does take it out of me sometimes. When I can I go down there for the whole week for training and play.''
Samira hopes her cricket journey eventually leads her to the WBBL.
"That's my dream, I guess I'll have to keep scoring runs and hopefully something will eventuate.'
