Manning River Times
Cricket talent Samira Mitchell named in NSW Country under 19 team

By Mick McDonald
December 8 2023 - 4:00am
Times-Iguana Sport Award

CRICKET talent Samira Mitchell from Taree hopes the experience she gained last year will stand her in good stead for the Australian under 19 championships in Brisbane next week.

Mick McDonald

