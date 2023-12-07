Manning River Times
Coopernook hosts a big evening of entertainment with carols in the park

By Margaret Haddon
December 8 2023 - 10:00am
The Coopernook Action Group's big evening of entertainment with Christmas in the Park is on tomorrow, Saturday evening, December 9 commencing at 4pm.

