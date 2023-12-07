Coopernook hosts a big evening of entertainment with carols in the park

The Coopernook Action Group's big evening of entertainment with Christmas in the Park is on tomorrow, Saturday evening, December 9 commencing at 4pm.
There will be food stalls, raffles, activities for the children including face painting, and a kids disco. There will even be a visit from Santa.
Go along and take a picnic rug and enjoy a fun packed evening for the whole family and then enjoy a spectacular evening of carols by Club Taree Community Concert Band.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held its outing last weekend with five members weighing in.
Mitch Hyne caught one bream weighing 0.336kg. Sharon Morrison caught one flathead weighing 0.244kg. Thomas Newman caught one tailor weighing 0.399kg and one bream weighing 0.365kg. Aliza Ryan caught one bream weighing 0.237. Mel Minett caught one flathead weighing 0.719kg.
It was great to see juniors weighing in this time around.
The fishing club is holding its Christmas party on Sunday, December 17 in the park beside Harrington Bowling Club from 9am. Anyone wishing to attend must have their names on the list at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club by Saturday, December 9.
The fishing club will be holding its annual Christmas raffle on Saturday, December 23 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Tickets go on sale at 5pm and the draw starts at 7pm.
Fishing club memberships are now due. Seniors are $10 and Juniors are $5. Membership forms are available on the notice board at the club.
The Upper Lansdowne Public School will have its school presentation and end of school activities at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall on Thursday evening, December 14 between 5.30pm and 9pm.
The Upper Lansdowne Community Christmas Party will be on Saturday evening, December 16 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall from 6pm to 10pm.
Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club has been nominated in Greater Bank's Greater Mid North Coast Community Funding Competition.
Please vote as often as you can on the Greater Bank voting page to maximise the club's chances of winning a portion of $3000 ($2000 first place, $500 second place, $500 third place) in funding from the bank.
Visitors to the Greater Bank website may vote every day until the voting closes on Wednesday, December 20.
Northern Resonance are a new Swedish string trio composed of Anna Hans-ers on violin and viola d'amore, Petrus Dillner, on nyckelharpa, and Jerker Hans-ers on Hardanger fiddle and octave violin.
With several beautiful crafted and decorated instruments on stage, they are a visual treat as well as a feast for the ears and these will be the next to entertain at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall on January 6 commencing at 7pm.
All members are part of the new generation of inspired musicians paying homage to the music and dance traditions of the North. Coaxing fantastic sounds and feelings out of their chosen instruments, they know how to take the audience to a world where the whole of Scandinavia is resonating as one.
The band members have different musical backgrounds, including folk and classical music.They make Scandinavian music meet explosive rhythms and grand chamber-like arrangements that takes folk music in a new direction.
All members are highly skilled and accomplished musicians, rooted in traditional music. With an intense musical connection that is rare to come across, they invite you into their world of compositions. There is great life in their tunes, and the trio knows how to bring it out.
With their debut album "Northern Resonance" (2019), the trio has already placed a glorious sound, and was candidate for the Swedish Grammy Awards in 2021. The same year, they took in the Global Music Match program, and highlighted their live performance at Womex in Porto,PT. you can check them out on their Website, You Tube or Spotify.
