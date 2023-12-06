Black Head Longboarders end year with AGM and presentation night

Black Head Longboarders have capped off another successful year by hosting their annual general meeting (AGM) and Christmas party/presentation night.
Club members met at Hallidays Sports Club for the club's AGM which saw the election of new club president, Mick Moylan, with Mark Hudson elected as vice president.
Outgoing president, Halle Ford said she had enjoyed her two year stint in the role but was now looking forward to easing back into being a regular club member.
After the morning's business was taken care of, members reconvened at the venue at 4pm for the end of year Christmas party and presentation night.
About 30 members and family were on hand for the celebration that saw a first for the club with the awarding of both male and female club champion honours to husband and wife team of Jake Rumery and Rachel Pavitt-Rumery.
The Hoedown was a pretty big success raising just over $25,000, so that would be the highlight of the year- Outgoing Black Head Longboarders president, Halle Ford
As usual, the club has been involved in a number of successful charity fundraisers over the past year, the most successful being the Surfside Hoedown, which raised more than $25,000 for the youth suicide prevention charity, Dolly's Dream.
In a year where the club experienced something of a drought of waves, the major fundraiser ranked as a standout.
"The hoedown was a pretty big success, so that would be the highlight of the year," Halle said.
"And the husband and wife duo taking out the trophies, that was pretty cool."
The next club competition day will be in February 2024, though no date has been decided.
The club is always looking for new members and will hold a sign-up day towards the end of January.
In the meantime, anyone wishing to join the club can do so by contacting them via email; bhlongboarders@yahoo.com
