Tinonee Topics: Plea to MidCoast Council to fix Tinonee's pot holes

Tinonee Road has some major potholes - maybe I should call them craters - especially coming from Wingham near the Bootawa Dam Road turnoff.
I did notice on Tuesday afternoon they had done a few repairs but it was more like hit and miss - there was a bit more patched near the Mondrook Road turnoff, but come on, council, what about doing them all? And then we could say something has at last happened for us ratepayers on Tinonee Road which carries a high volume of traffic including a number of school buses each day.
Oh, by the way, the worst section of road is between Road Road and Claxton Street as you come into the 40km per hour school zone.
An excellence attendance of family and friends gathered at Taree's The MEC on Friday, December 1 to witness the annual end of year presentations of Tinonee Public School.
The performance by the various grades were outstanding and all the hard work and practice made it all come together to the delight of fellow students, parents and family members.
Congratulations to all and well done - I think it is probably one of the best I have attended.
Reports were presented by principal Karen Austin, sports head Mr Saville, P&C president and canteen committee.
A special presentation was made to Liz Hardacre who has devoted more than 20 years to working in the school canteen and has seen her grandchildren go through the system.
There were a number of lucky winners of the P&C Christmas hampers, including my neighbour Anita who scored the big one.
The much awaited announcement of the new school captains and vice captains for 2024 was a popular one and well done to them as this is a special honour to be voted in by your peers.
Members of the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee catered for Taree Salvation Army seniors group of 24 with their traditional Christmas lunch at the hall.
The hall looked very festive with "all things Christmas in the decorations" and the meal with Christmas food and Christmas pudding to round it off. I don't think anyone went home disappointed and many compliments were passed on the hall committee for the lovely day.
It was a fine sunny afternoon for the reopening of St Mark's Anglican Church in Marlee on Sunday, December 3, the first Sunday in Advent and the start of the Church's year, which leads into Christmas.
The beautiful little wooden church, which dates back to 1874, had been cleaned and the grounds mowed by locals, welcomed Rev Brian Ford and 28 attendees from Marlee, Wingham and Tinonee congregations for the 2pm service, the first since it closed back in March 2020 due to COVID.
It was great to catch up with everyone after the Communion Service over afternoon tea which was followed by the singing of some of the well known Christmas carols, thanks to musical accompaniment of Elaine Abbott on the portable organ.
There are plans to have a monthly service at the lovely little church starting early next year.
