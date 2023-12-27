Manning River Times
Aussie Ark conducts annual release of Tasmanian devils into Barrington Tops sanctuary

By Staff Reporters
December 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Aussie Ark has released five sexually mature adults Tasmanian devils into the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary to bolster the existing population. Picture by Jake Wilton.
Aussie Ark has conducted the annual release of Tasmanian devils with five sexually mature adults of mixed gender being released into the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.

