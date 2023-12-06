Manning River Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Harrington bowler Steve Harris wins Zone 11 singles bowls championship

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORSTER bowlers won two of the three Zone 11 singles bowls championships decided at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.