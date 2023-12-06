Harrington bowler Steve Harris wins Zone 11 singles bowls championship

Daryl Webster from Old Bar and Kevin Robinson from Forster fought out the singles. Both had comfortable wins in the semi-finals over Errol Ruprecht and John Beach respectively, both from Taree Leagues. Webster jumped out of the blocks and led 14-7 when the storm hit. However the break helped Robinson who played excellent bowls to reel in the deficit at 20-20, and then go on to win by 25-21.