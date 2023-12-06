Harrington bowler Steve Harris wins Zone 11 singles bowls championship

FORSTER bowlers won two of the three Zone 11 singles bowls championships decided at Tuncurry.
With the green running beautifully, the finals in the afternoon were surprisingly interrupted by a sudden storm which sent players from the green for about half an hour.
The final was played between Steve Harris from Harrington and Jason Morse from Forster. Both players won tight semi-final matches in the morning against Jason Aurisch and Danial Jessup respectively, both from Tuncurry Beach.
They played excellent bowls, with Harris leading 17-14 when the rain came. After the resumption Harris put on the after-burners and went on to win 25-16.
Daryl Webster from Old Bar and Kevin Robinson from Forster fought out the singles. Both had comfortable wins in the semi-finals over Errol Ruprecht and John Beach respectively, both from Taree Leagues. Webster jumped out of the blocks and led 14-7 when the storm hit. However the break helped Robinson who played excellent bowls to reel in the deficit at 20-20, and then go on to win by 25-21.
Chris Williams from Forster and Rob Piper from Club West battled for the reserve singles. Williams defeated John Bagnall in his semi-final 25-16 while Piper defeated Scott Morrison from Lansdowne by a similar margin.
Williams made the early running, getting out to 10-1, and led 14-7 at the rain break. While Piper slowly narrowed the margin to four at one stage, Williams consolidated and went on to win 25-16.
All winners will now contest the state championships in Dubbo next March.
