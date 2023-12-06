Ca'Naan O'Donnell wins Australian amateur middleweight championship

NEWLY crowned Australian Amateur middleweight (67kgs) boxing champion Ca'Naan O'Donnell from Old Bar hopes to have his first title defence early in 2024.
The 22-year-old won the belt in a fight night held at the central NSW town of Nyngan. The success came exactly one week after O'Donnell was controversially relegated to the silver medal at the Australian championships boxed at Hobart, but more of that later.
O'Donnell fought a boxer from Dubbo for the vacant middleweight crown. He says he went in as the underdog.
"I had to have 10 amateur bouts to qualify to fight for the title,'' O'Donnell said. (He's had 20.)
"They needed someone for him to fight, so they took me,'' he said.
O'Donnell was coming off a four fight campaign at Hobart. He also had to make the eight hour drive to Nyngan, arriving at 1pm on the day of the title bout and didn't get into the ring until about 10.30pm. But he was pumped and ready for the four two minute round battle.
O'Donnell dominated the fought, earning a unanimous decision.
"I thought I won every round comfortably. But you never know, I was relieved when I got the win,'' he said.
He's now had 21 fights for 11 wins, but he explained that the majority of his losses have been in heavier weight divisions.
"I've only lost once in my division,'' he said.
"I'm pretty dominant at 67kgs. But I'm trying to get some experience fighting bigger guys, so that's why I fight up a bit. It's been a busy year - I've got 12 fights in so far.''
He used the split decision loss at Hobart as a motivation for his title shot.
"I thought I won at Hobart,'' he said.
"It wasn't to be I guess...but I trained extra-hard during the week before we went to Nyngan.''
O'Donnell fights out of the Knuckle Up gym at Chatham, under trainers Tim Rogers and Beau Callaghan. He understands his first title defence will be in February and he can't wait for the challenge.
He trains twice a day every day - depending on work commitments, although he granted himself a day off earlier this week after his national title win.
He started boxing to learn self defence.
"I ended up falling in love with the sport,'' he said.
An Australasian tournament to be held in Bathurst will determine how long O'Donnell stays in the amateur ranks. He has no long-term ambition to become an Olympian.
"If I go well there I'll turn pro straight after,'' he said.
"I'd like to turn pro, make some money and see how far I can take it.''
He concedes there'll be significant adjustments to make should he turn professional.
"But that's just part of the game and the learning curve,'' he said.
O'Donnell's also confident he won't have to relocate if he enters the pro ranks, saying he has all the support he would need at Knuckle Up.
"I may have to travel a bit more for sparring partners, but otherwise I'm right here - we have one of the best gyms in the state, if not the country,'' he said.
