Ca'Naan O'Donnell wins Australian amateur middleweight championship

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 6 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
NEWLY crowned Australian Amateur middleweight (67kgs) boxing champion Ca'Naan O'Donnell from Old Bar hopes to have his first title defence early in 2024.

