Volunteer surf life savers and council paid lifeguards provide an invaluable service to the community, but not all beaches in Australia are patrolled.
Access to patrolled locations is limited for various reasons and, in these instances, bystanders (members of the public) represent the immediate aid to those in distress.
Bystander rescuer drownings underscore the inherent risks of well-intentioned individuals attempting to save someone in distress.
The impulse to help is commendable, but it can lead to tragic outcomes if not approached with caution.
In these situations, individuals who initially intended to be heroes may find themselves in perilous circumstances.
One common scenario is the lack of awareness about water safety and rescue techniques, coupled with underestimating the power of natural elements.
Without proper training and equipment, bystanders may become overwhelmed by the challenges of the rescue, putting their own lives at risk.
Effective bystander intervention involves a measured response-prioritising personal safety and calling for professional help.
Swiftly summoning trained professionals, such as lifeguards or emergency services, ensures a co-ordinated and expertly managed rescue operation.
Moreover, utilising any available flotation devices or safety equipment can significantly improve the chances of a successful intervention without jeopardising the well-being of the rescuer.
Ultimately, while the instinct to assist those in need is noble, it must be tempered with a realistic understanding of one's capabilities and the potential dangers involved.
The key is to be a responsible and informed bystander, knowing when to act and when to defer to trained professionals to prevent the heartbreaking outcome of bystander rescuer drownings.
The recently released 2023 Surf Life Saving Australia National Coastal Safety Report recorded the results of a 19-year analysis (2004-23) of bystander rescuer deaths.
This revealed that 89 bystander rescuers had had lost their lives, an average of five per year, but last surf season, 2022-23, was the worst on record with 11 deaths.
In 85 per cent of these incidents, the bystanders were going to assist a family member or friends, with children under 12 years of age being the most common target of a rescue attempt.
These events are highly emotive and generally altruistic and warranted, but only three per cent of bystander rescuers take a floatation device with them.
Rip currents are the dominant factor by causing 72 per cent of bystander rescuer deaths.
Rip currents, swift narrow channels of water flowing seaward from the shore, pose serious dangers to swimmers.
Caused by variations in wave patterns and underwater topography, these powerful currents can pull even strong swimmers away from the safety of the beach.
To stay safe, be aware of warning signs like darker, deceivingly calmer water between zones of breaking waves.
Also look for discoloured water and debris moving seaward. If caught in a rip current, don't panic-stay calm, float, and signal for help.
Avoid exhausting yourself by trying to swim directly back to shore; instead, swim parallel to the beach until you escape the current's grip.
Understanding rip currents is a crucial responsibility for all, especially where children are present.
