Manning Street in Taree, between Albert and Wynter Streets, will be getting a makeover with $1.1 million in funding announced for the MidCoast Council project .
The project will see a complete rehabilitation and resurfacing of the road, and will also include landscaping and other streetscape works.
Works will include replacement of the failed pavement areas, new asphalt surface and reinstatement of linemarking. Parking will remain the same.
The funding was announced by federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie on Tuesday, December 5.
Dr Gillespie said the Manning Street upgrade would improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety in a busy part of Taree.
Gloucester's Church Street is also set for improvements with funding of $1.5 million announced.
The funding from the federal government comes from Round 4B of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
