About 80 motorcycles took part in the Ulysses Club Manning Valley branch's Christmas Charity Ride that raised more than $2000.
Cruising from Wingham to Old Bar for the annual fundraiser, the ride this year supported Hope in a Suitcase - a non-profit organisation that provides a suitcase packed with essential items to children going into foster care or out-of-home care.
Starting at 11am at Primrose Street, Wingham, the riders headed down Wingham Road towards Taree, proceeded through to Cundletown to the M1 flyover, headed down the M1 towards Taree, before turning left onto Old Bar Road and following it to the ride's conclusion at the Old Bar Tavern.
Ulysses Club member and organiser, Stephen Donnelly said the day went well, with money raised and good spirits among the group.
"There were lots of bikes from other groups who turned up, it went very, very well," Stephen said.
The Christmas Charity Ride has taken over from what was once the Christmas Toy Run, due to requests for cash funds instead of toys.
