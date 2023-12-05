Manning River Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ulysses Club Manning Valley fundraiser for Hope in a Suitcase

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 80 motorcycles took part in the Ulysses Club Manning Valley branch's Christmas Charity Ride that raised more than $2000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help