Manning River Timessport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Success for Manning Dragon Boat Club at Spirit Regatta in Kempsey

Updated December 6 2023 - 1:25pm, first published December 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Frankham family, dad and mum Paul and Kim paddled with their son, Zac in a mixed event at the Kempsey regatta. Photo Manning Dragon Boat Club.
The Frankham family, dad and mum Paul and Kim paddled with their son, Zac in a mixed event at the Kempsey regatta. Photo Manning Dragon Boat Club.

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club travelled to Kempsey to attend the Spirit Regatta and they certainly got into the spirit of Christmas, dragon boat racing and friendship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.