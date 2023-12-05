MANNING River Dragon Boat Club travelled to Kempsey to attend the Spirit Regatta and they certainly got into the spirit of Christmas, dragon boat racing and friendship.
Saturday racing started with 500m mixed 20s, heats and final, 500m women's 10s and 500 mixed 10s, with times combined to give an overall placing. The 1km pursuit followed with women's 10s starting 20 seconds in front of the open 10s boat. The final race of the day was 100m mixed 20s which was fast and furious. There was no time to enjoy the scenery.
Sunday began nice and early with 200m races. Manning won the women's 20s after a photo finish which was ultimately decided on the best qualifying time. This was an amazing achievement as the crew were down one paddler.
The men's 10s was an exciting race for the Manning Dragons with a father and son team paddling together.
Of course, this couldn't compete with the mixed 20s where a whole family was in the boat. Although Zac Frankham lives in Sydney, his parents, locals, Paul and Kim, were not about to miss the chance to get him involved with the Manning Dragons.
The team was delighted Zac agreed and he took to the sport like duck to water (we think, it's his surf life saving background).
The weather didn't hold off and the women's 20s was the last final before a 30 minute delay. After that the Mighty Manning Dragons went on to win the open 10s and women's 10's races and finished runner up to South West Rocks in the men's 10's.
A highlight of the regatta was the 'get your guns out' race with the Manning males making up combined teams for highly contested bragging rights.
Racing was extremely competitive and at times very close. There were many very tired club members at the end of the regatta heading back to Taree and Forster.
Racing was extremely competitive and at times very close. There were many very tired club members at the end of the regatta heading back to Taree and Forster.- Manning Dragon Boat Club
Manning River Dragon Boat Club will have a break of a week between Christmas and the New Year.
They will get back to paddling on Tuesday January 2 and hope to start the next Learn2Paddle program soon after. The Learn2Paddle programs were a great success for the club during 2023 and helped boost membership.
For any inquiries about dragon boat racing check the club's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.