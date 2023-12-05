Saturday racing started with 500m mixed 20s, heats and final, 500m women's 10s and 500 mixed 10s, with times combined to give an overall placing. The 1km pursuit followed with women's 10s starting 20 seconds in front of the open 10s boat. The final race of the day was 100m mixed 20s which was fast and furious. There was no time to enjoy the scenery.