Manning River Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News

Forster girl, 14, missing

By Staff Reporters
December 5 2023 - 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking information on 14-year-old Forster girl, Mia Justice, missing since Monday. Picture Police Media
Police are seeking information on 14-year-old Forster girl, Mia Justice, missing since Monday. Picture Police Media

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenage girl in the Forster area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.