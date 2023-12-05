Manning River Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
NSW government Pays Medical Students to Boost Workforce in Hunter Hospitals

By Damon Cronshaw
December 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Medical students are being paid to gain work experience in Hunter hospitals and aged care in a NSW government bid to boost the medical workforce.

Local News

