Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is reminding the public to remain safe from residential fires this summer by safeguarding their homes and properties.
With December being the time when households are putting up Christmas trees, firing up barbecues and planning summer holidays, FRNSW has provided a number of suggestions to keep you and your loved ones safe this summer.
These measures include;
For general home fire safety, the usual recommendations apply all year round.
For instance, make sure your smoke alarms are working properly, clear any clutter, weeds and debris from outside the home, and check electrical equipment and fittings such as fans that may not have been used since last summer.
It is important to ensure exits and escape points around your home are clear, to conduct drills to familiarise your home fire escape plan, and to lock pool chemicals, pesticides and fertilisers in a cool dry place.
Also, before lighting your barbecue, check the use-by date on your gas bottles, check connections on the hose are tight and not leaking, and check hoses are not damaged or perished.
And remember, before you leave for a holiday, check that smoke alarms in your home and your caravan are in working order, electrical appliances are turned off and unplugged, gutters are clear of leaves and debris and all combustible materials such as leaves, grass, timber and paper have been removed from around your home.
At all times ensure that any Lithium-Ion battery-powered devices are not left on charge when you're not home.
FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, recommended booking a home fire safety visit from local firefighters.
"If you're not sure how safe your home is, follow the link and book a visit," Commissioner Fewtrell said. "Firefighters can pop around, carry out a detailed safety inspection and advise you how to better safeguard your home.
"They can even install a smoke alarm free of charge, if necessary.
"There's no excuse for complacency when it comes to fire safety, especially over summer."
You can find additional advice on the FRNSW website: fire.nsw.gov.au/
