When setting up fairy lights and other electrical displays, use only one item per power socket and don't overload power boards or piggyback double adaptors

For maximum safety if you use a power board, ensure it has both overload protection and earth leakage protection devices incorporated

Only use decorative lights that have an Australian Standards label and follow manufacturer's instructions on setting up and operating

Check lights and electronic decorations for faults, worn plugs and frayed cords

Inspect the plugs and leads of used decorative lights to ensure they are in good working order. If in doubt, replace the lights

Decorative lights may become very hot so keep away from children and flammable materials such as wrapping paper, decorations or curtains and don't leave burning candles unattended

Candles should be used in a safe position away from Christmas Trees or other flammable material and out of reach of children. Extinguish them if you leave the room and always before going to bed

Switch off all electrical displays and decorative lights before going to bed