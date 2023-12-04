WINGHAM Touch Football's open mixed side won the bowl division at the State Cup in Port Macquarie.
The side played seven games over the weekend for four wins and three losses. They played Central Coast in the final - a side that beat them in the pool rounds and came away 6-4 winners.
"We were never headed in the final,'' coach Paul Lewis said.
We led 3-0 and they hit back to 3-3, but we finished the stronger.''
Winger Jorga Holborrow was named player of the final.
"Jorga had a good weekend - she was also named our players' player,'' Lewis said.
He added a lack of training and cohesion proved costly in the earlier games.
"We probably probably lost a couple we should have won,'' he said.
"But they want to go to the Country Championships next year before the State Cup to give themselves a better chance.''
Team members were Jorga Holborrow, Tahlia Holborrow, Imogen Nelson, Jade Fowles, Taya Hunter, Ryan Young, Mitch Collins, Harry Lewis, Tim Bridge, Joey De Stefano, Fletcher Lewis, Blake Elford. Paul Lewis was the coach.
The men's 20s had an unlucky tournament, losing five games by one touchdown.
Taree referee Bernie Dornan was upgraded to Level 4 during the cup.
