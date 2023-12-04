SIX Taree golfers raised $10,024 for the Cancer Council by playing 72 holes as part of The Longest Day on Sunday, December 3.
Jordan Crossingham came up with the idea to play in the fund raiser and he was joined by mates Matt McQuillan, Nathan Maher, Trent Chapman, Jaiden Ryan and Mitch Proctor. They hit off in the dark at 4.40am and sunk the last putt around 7.30pm.
The group dedicated the effort in memory of Jordan's cousin, Bryson Challacombe, who died of a rare form of brain cancer 11 years ago at the age of 21.
"We'd raised around $8000 on Saturday and we were hoping, more than expecting, to get to $10,000 and we did,'' Jordan said.
The six walked all the way as no carts were allowed under Longest Day rules.
"I'm not saying it was easy, but it probably wasn't as bad as we thought it would be,'' Jordan said.
Conditions varied throughout the day.
"It was dark for the first three holes and that was interesting. Then we had a bit of rain and after that it came out humid. It was getting dark when we finished,'' he said.
He admits they were getting tired shoulders towards the end and they were pleased when the last putt went down.
Jordan added the support they received from the golfing fraternity and general public was heartening.
"People were dropping off food and drinks for us throughout the day and even fresh socks,'' he said.
"We didn't have a beer for the first three rounds and then Jon Hopkins got some for us...it was very much appreciated.''
All six fronted up for work on Monday. Some of the group are now heading to Sydney this weekend to play golf.
"But there'll be no walking, we'll have carts,'' Jordan, who plays off 11, said.
Jordan's pretty sure they'll all go around again next year.
"I think so, it was tiring, but I think we'll go in it again...it's for a great cause,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.