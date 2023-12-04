Manning River Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Golfers raise $10,024 for Cancer Council in The Longest Day

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 5 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt McQuillan, Mitchell Proctor, Trent Chapman, Jordan Crossingham, Jaiden Ryan and Nathan Maher take a break after completing the 72 hole marathon at Taree golf course.
Matt McQuillan, Mitchell Proctor, Trent Chapman, Jordan Crossingham, Jaiden Ryan and Nathan Maher take a break after completing the 72 hole marathon at Taree golf course.

SIX Taree golfers raised $10,024 for the Cancer Council by playing 72 holes as part of The Longest Day on Sunday, December 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.