Manning River Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News

Kayaker flown to John Hunter Hospital after accident at Knorrit Flat

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 4 2023 - 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 38 year-old man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after sustaining injuries while kayaking the Knowendoc River. Picture Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
A 38 year-old man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after sustaining injuries while kayaking the Knowendoc River. Picture Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A man has been airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with head injuries following a kayaking accident on Saturday December 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.