A man has been airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with head injuries following a kayaking accident on Saturday December 2.
The 38 year-old man, who was injured while kayaking the Nowendoc River, was treated by ambulance and emergency services personnel at at Knorrit Flat, west of Taree at about 7:45pm on Saturday.
The man was then transported by ambulance to Wingham where his condition was stabilised by Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team before being airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital for further specialist treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.