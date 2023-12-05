The Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, located at 1 Hall Street in Old Bar, was built in 1948 and has been heritage listed due to its historical links to the Old Bar community.
The hall is regularly used six days a week by some 20 groups involving more than 250 members of the community. The hall is available for hire to groups, classes and private functions.
Being located close to the sea, corrosion takes its toll on the infrastructure. Temporary roof repairs have previously been carried out on a number of occasions by community volunteers. However, the committee has recently been able to completely replace the roof sheets and install two "whirly birds" to dissipate heat from the roof cavity, the work being carried out by Greg Dew Roofing.
Additionally, two emergency exit doors and frames, suffering timber rot, have been replaced by Stephen Ford from Ford Built Constructions of Old Bar. The hall committee has passed on its thanks to the former Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) for its financial donation to the hall when the CTC was closed down in 2022.
The next stage of the hall refurbishment will include the installation of a 13kw solar system to help manage the spiralling costs of electricity. Also planned is the construction of four internal lockable storage rooms on the back of the stage area.
Proceeds from the monthly markets, tenants hire costs along with donations and grants have facilitated the work that is being carried out on the hall to keep it in good condition for the people of the local community.
The hall committee has also thanked active supporters of the upkeep and management of the hall, Caileen Nelson, community markets coordinator and Kylie Chambers, committee member who continuously applies for grants on behalf of the hall.
Further down the track, updating and modernising the bathrooms, refurbishing the office space, painting internal and external and replacing the perimeter fencing are on the list. Donations from any group or individual would be most welcome.
For any in the community who are members of Regional Australia bank, the soldiers' memorial hall is part of the bank's Community Partnership Program, and by phoning the Regional Australia Bank, you can become a supporter, at no cost to yourself. You can contact Regional Australia Bank on 13 20 67. Your help to do so, helps our community in keeping our only community hall open and running.
Contact Tanya O'Brien on 0478 686 759, or Peter Vidler on 0409 990 089 or email directly at soldiersmemorialhall@outlook.com if you can help.
Craft concluded on Wednesday of this week with a workshop making a stand-up calendar followed by a special Christmas luncheon. We are now in recess for the summer school holidays and resume on February 7, 2024.
Perhaps you are thinking about joining us next year. We meet at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, school holidays excepted. Our varied program includes a workshop at each meeting, however it is not necessary to participate. Feel free to bring along the craft you are currently working on, or do nothing at all. You are welcome to just sit, relax, socialise and make new friendships.
Club Old Bar Social Bridge Club is looking for new players. Bridge is physically mild but mentally stimulating. If you perhaps can no longer enjoy sport but would like something to provide a social outlet, why not try playing bridge? Beginners or accomplished players are welcome. Phone Jill on 0407 733 537.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.