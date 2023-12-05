Manning River Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated December 6 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 10:00am
The Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, located at 1 Hall Street in Old Bar, was built in 1948 and has been heritage listed due to its historical links to the Old Bar community.

