NSW under 19 representative Ethan Ferguson has turned his back on the NRL and South Sydney to sign with Wingham for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season.
A Taree Panthers junior, Ferguson, 19, agreed to terms with the Tigers on the weekend in what Wingham treasurer Craig Martin described as a 'huge coup' for the club.
Ferguson has been in the Newcastle Knights system since leaving Taree at the conclusion of the 2020 season. He played with the Newcastle SG Ball (under 19s) this year.
Ferguson scored a try and kicked six goals in NSW under 19's 32-14 win over Queensland last year, where his performance drew praise from league immortal Andrew Johns, who was commenting on the game for Channel Nine.
Mr Martin concedes he has no idea why Ferguson has opted not to go to Souths.
"Apparently he just wants to play some footy in the bush and he's decided to play with us,'' he said.
A goal kicking utility back, Ferguson can play fullback, wing or centre. Mr Martin expects he'll play in the centres with Wingham.
"We've been looking to bolster our backline and Ethan will certainly do that,'' Mr Martin said.
He said Ferguson is expected to relocate to Wingham midway through next month.
