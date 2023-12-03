Manning River Times
'Huge coup' for Wingham Tigers as Ethan Ferguson signs for 2024 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 4 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:00am
Ethan Ferguson kicks for goal while playing for Newcastle last season. Photo Knights Media.
NSW under 19 representative Ethan Ferguson has turned his back on the NRL and South Sydney to sign with Wingham for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season.

