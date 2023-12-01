Members of the community have been urged to take part in an engagement process for the Old Bar Manning Point Coastal Management Program.
Speaking to fellow councillors during the MidCoast Council November ordinary meeting, David West said he could not stress too much how important it was for the community to take part in the process.
"Significant issues in relation to coastal management have such a devastating affect, and also a positive effect when carried out correctly," Cr West said.
During the meeting councillors unanimously adopted the Old Bar Manning Point Coastal Management Program - Engagement Strategy.
Members of the public have until 4.30pm, on Sunday, February 18, 2024 to give council feedback on the strategy.
Reporting to councillors, senior coastal planner, Rob Corken said engagement with the community was an important and required part of the Coastal Management Programs (CMPs) process.
Coastal Management Programs (CMPs) set the long-term strategy for the co-ordinated management of the coast, with a focus on achieving the objectives of the Coastal Management Act 2016 (CM Act).
He said the engagement strategy had been drafted to outline how council would continue to engage with the community during the development of stages three and four and finalisation of the Old Bar Manning Point Coastal Management Program.
The Old Bar Manning Point CMP will identify coastal management issues and the actions required to address these issues.
It will outline how and when the actions will be implemented, costs and proposed cost-sharing arrangements and other viable funding options.
"The issues of coastal erosion and shoreline recession in these two locations (Old Bar and Manning Point) have a long history of public involvement and media exposure.
"It is likely that any engagement with these communities on these issues will evoke significant interest and potentially adverse commentary.
"The engagement plan commits to engage with these communities in an open and transparent way, to encourage respectful discussions and to capture a broad range of views from the wider Mid-Coast community."
Mr Corken's report said the Old Bar Manning Point CMP was part of larger project that would be integrated with the future Open Coast CMP.
"Council committed to advance the Old Bar Manning Point CMP ahead of the broader project because of concerns about rapid coastal erosion and shoreline recession in this area and the need to provide the community with a clear direction about how this area is to be managed in the future.
"These natural processes have accelerated in recent years with some private dwellings being demolished because of damage.
"These processes will continue to occur, and the influences of climate change and sea-level rise are likely to have significant impacts on these communities.
"The impacts on the community will not be the same.
"Some private property owners will be affected by coastal erosion and shoreline recession in the short term, while others are not expected to be affected until the middle or end of the century.
"It is very important that these stakeholders are engaged in a meaningful, respectful and sympathetic manner that acknowledges the eventual loss of assets."
Echoing Cr West's words, Jeremy Miller said the aim of the engagement strategy was for the affected community to make informed decisions.
"It is a very robust engagement; I think the strategy before us is very strong," Cr Miller said.
