Career highlights and stuff-ups

Recently I had reason to reflect on my career as a journalist, 47 years and counting.
I was invited to speak at Wingham Probus Club. A former teacher, now Probian, had asked a few months in advanced - he recalls I was quite a good talker at high school, especially in class. My son must have inherited that from me, so I apologise to his teachers.
Anyway, I reflected on a few career highlights, some interesting and intense court cases I covered, the changes of technology, the people I met and worked with, and my evolving role. I've worked with many wonderful people over my career and have made lifelong friendships. I've also had the pleasure and honour of telling people's stories, that's the best part of my job by a long stretch.
I shared some behind the scenes pictures from across the years - we had some great Christmas parties before ... well before.
And I shared some of the "stuff ups" which are contained in our aptly named "stuff up" book - I think we have former Times photographer Brock Perks to thank for some of the witty captions accompanying our errors. It's worth pointing out that in the newspaper world we "print" our mistakes. How's that for humbling! (Today's photo features then editor Marcelle Clarke and myself promoting Jeans for Genes day, if a remember correctly.)
Anyway, I'm not a public speaker and I know I rambled, and I was very happy when they gave me the wind up, but I did enjoy it. What I enjoyed most was the number of familiar faces in the audience, some "aunties", some long time friends I made through my career and just people I know from around my home town.
So thanks for the invitation, Wingham Probus.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
