MidCoast councillors have given their consent to demolish a single-storey structure to make way for the construction of a dual-occupancy, two-lot subdivision in Forster.
The decision to seek councillor consent was a result of a variation to the maximum floor space by 10 per cent.
The ground floor of one house will include three bedrooms, laundry, bathroom, activity area and double garage, while on the open plan top floor there will be a kitchen, lounge area and master bedroom.
The smaller house will include an open plan dining, kitchen and lounge area, toilet and double garage. Four bedrooms, bathroom, toilet and activity area will be located on the first-floor.
The development also proposed a Torrens title subdivision of the land into two lots, while four mature trees would be removed to make way for construction.
One submission was made in relation to the application, major assessment and regulatory services manager, Adam Matlawski reported to councillors.
The objector claimed loss of privacy and loss of daylight would occur due to the proposed second storey.
There certainly is no over-development of the site given the surrounding area, and on balance it is worthy of the approval of council.- Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
"All issues raised in the submission have been addressed through the assessment of the application with appropriate conditions of consent applied where necessary," Mr Matlawksi said.
Agreeing with advice to grant consent, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said detail in the report justified the recommendation.
"While it is noticed there is an exceedance of more than 10 per cent to the floor space ratio, when you take that into context for the site it is not having a detrimental impact to the amenity of the area nor is it contrary to public interest," Cr Ticke said.
"We are creating two dwellings," he said.
"There certainly is no over-development of the site given the surrounding area, and on balance it is worthy of the approval of council."
