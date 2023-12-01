Manning River Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree RSL Sub-branch engage schools with 'Draw to Remember' program

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree RSL Sub-branch president Darcy Elbourne.
Taree RSL Sub-branch president Darcy Elbourne.

Taree RSL Sub-branch members recently combined with students from St Joseph's Primary and Tinonee Public schools to commemorate Remembrance Day through the Draw to Remember project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.