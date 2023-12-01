Taree RSL Sub-branch members recently combined with students from St Joseph's Primary and Tinonee Public schools to commemorate Remembrance Day through the Draw to Remember project.
About 30 students from each of the schools took part in the project which aims for primary-aged school students to learn from local veterans about the history and significance of Remembrance Day.
The students were encouraged to express their learnings or personal connections to Australia's military history through chalk art created around their school.
RSL representatives supplied the schools with materials to assist in their creations, with activity packs that included;
Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne visited the schools recently to inspect the artworks and was more than pleased with the results.
"We went out and visited them and had a look at their works which were very, very impressive," Darcy said.
"It was a great opportunity for interaction between the RSL and veterans and the schools."
The results of this year's project have been very positive with students expressing their enjoyment and willingness to participate again next year and beyond.
"They've enjoyed what we've done and put a lot of thought into it," Darcy said.
"They know the story behind the poppy and why the poppy is so significant as a symbol of remembrance and why we have the minute's silence on the 11th of November."
