Vintage boats will be on show

POWERBOATS from yesteryear to today will be either on show or racing in Taree Powerboat Club's Christmas regatta this weekend.
The Sydney-based Vintage and Veteran Powerboat Club will have a display near Taree Rowing Club on Saturday from around 10am. Some boats will be going on the water, while others will be stationed on land for display only.
However, Taree Powerboat Club official Laurie Dege said there won't be any racing.
"There are pretty strict rules governing the vintage boats,'' he said.
Water ski champion Fred Williams from Forster will bring his boat Rage - once a regular at Manning River Aquatic Festivals - while Warren Ruprecht from Harrington will show a boat he has recently restored. There'll be runabouts, outboards, hydros and Blown Alcohol Displacement (BAD) boats here.
On Saturday night at the rowing club the Fred Williams Reunion Dinner will be conducted.
The Taree club will have a day of racing on Sunday from around 10am. At the time of writing it is not known how many boats will be in action.
