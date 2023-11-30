Manning River Timessport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
What's on

Taree Powerboat Club's two day Christmas regatta

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vintage boats will be on show
Vintage boats will be on show

POWERBOATS from yesteryear to today will be either on show or racing in Taree Powerboat Club's Christmas regatta this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.