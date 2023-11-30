The Lansdowne Community Hall managers' funding application to FRRR Strengthening Rural Communities fund has been successful.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) is offering the hall managers a contribution of $6600 towards the replacement of two non-working air conditioners in the kitchen and adjacent utility room.
The grant is to boost organisational capacity to support arts and cultural events at the Lansdowne Hall by installing the air-conditioners which will improve the comfort for volunteers and hall users.
The grant money is made through the Perpetual Foundation - Julian Flett Endowment.
The hall managers are grateful to be able to have the air conditioners especially with the ridiculously hot weather. We will have much better conditions for the volunteers and the managers to be working in.
Lansdowne Men's Bowling club member Tom Minett has claimed the club minor singles title in a closely fought 25-22 win over John Ruprecht.
Both players have had a stella season, taking out the club pairs and fours.
The major singles final between Scott Morrison and Beres Millgate has not been contested due to ill health.
Scott is representing Lansdowne BC in the State Reserve Singles competition. He has won through to the Zone 11 semi-final against Robert Piper (Taree West) to be played Sunday, December 3 at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club. The winner will contest the zone final that afternoon.
Lansdowne have nominated to play in the Manning District Open Pennant competition due to commence in late February 2024.
New players are welcome and can obtain more information via email lansdownemensbc@outlook.com or enquire at the bowling and recreation club.
Lansdowne Open Music Day organisers, Jenni and Steve say their Christmas show on the weekend with 13 artists performing for around 70 people in the audience was as usual an enjoyable day and an excellent time to finish off the year.
They will not be holding a show in December as it would fall on Christmas eve.
They will be resuming next year with their first show on Sunday, January 28.
A big thank you must go to the hall committee for their support conducting the barbecue lunch and running the kitchen with the tea and coffee, cold drinks, and a wide variety of cakes which everyone who attends appreciates.
The Lansdowne Fishing club have their outing on this weekend, December 1, 2 and 3 with the weigh in at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club from 2pm Sunday.
Target species for the outing for double points will be mulloway and bream.
There will be a meeting following the weigh in.
The fishing club will be holding their Christmas raffle on Saturday, December 23. There will be 20 Seafood trays, 20 meat trays, a minimum of 15 hams, two Christmas cakes, seven Christmas puddings and two Fruit and Vegetables trays.
Tickets will go on sale at 5pm and the draw starts at 7pm.
Memberships for the fishing club are now due, seniors $10 and juniors $5. Membership renewal forms are available at the club.
