Taree RSL Sub-branch is expanding its memorial precinct at Club Taree with the addition of a memorial stone and plaques commemorating veterans of the Vietnam War.
The official unveiling of the new memorial will take place at Club Taree on Tuesday, December 12 at 11am, with a commemorative service recognising veterans and paying respects to those from our area whose lives were lost in the conflict.
The idea for the memorial was conceived following the Vietnam Veterans Day Vigil held at Dawson River Cemetery on August 3.
According to Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne, the club lacked a permanent memorial dedicated to Vietnam veterans and so measures were put in place to rectifying this oversight.
"Because of what we did with the vigil this year, it was so moving that I thought we can't just let this go by without something special," Darcy said.
A plaque commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's participation in the Vietnam War has been created and will be paired with another plaque listing those from the area killed during the conflict. The two plaques will be attached to a stone and placed in the memorial garden.
"The area where it's going into is the memorial garden, and there's already a plaque there for Lone Pine, so it's gradually developing into a nice little remembrance area."
Key Timings for the event:
Tuesday December 12
10.30am - Pre service gathering
11am - Official service commence
11.30am - Official service concludes
For further information contact Taree RSL Sub-branch on 6552 1541.
