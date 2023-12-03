Manning River Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree RSL Sub-branch to unveil Vietnam Veterans commemorative plaque at Club Taree

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne with the plaque commemorating 50 years since the end of Australia's participation in the Vietnam War. Picture Scott Calvin.
Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne with the plaque commemorating 50 years since the end of Australia's participation in the Vietnam War. Picture Scott Calvin.

Taree RSL Sub-branch is expanding its memorial precinct at Club Taree with the addition of a memorial stone and plaques commemorating veterans of the Vietnam War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.