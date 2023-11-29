Retail ready: How to prepare your business for the Christmas season

Here are some of the top tips to help you prepare your business for the silly season. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Christmas comes but once a year - or perhaps more accurately in the world of retail, Christmas comes but once a year for a three-month period - which for many businesses equates to a majority of their annual revenue!

Preparing for the holiday season is best planned well ahead of time. Whether you are in hospitality looking to start taking catering orders, in the events field arranging venue bookings for Christmas parties, or in retail on the hunt for a wide selection of wholesale plush toys in Australia to stock; October to December is a crazy, hectic but festive time of year!



Below we have highlighted some of the top tips to help you prepare your business for the silly season.

Order additional supplies

First off the rank is reviewing your supply requirements from your previous Christmas period and start to place new orders as early as possible.



This can include additional shipping supplies like parcel packaging, gift wrap, cards, or labels (to cover what will likely be a busy mailing period), in-store requirements like paper towels, toilet paper and extra cleaning supplies, or Christmas-themed stationery, staff uniforms or signage.

Being prepared in advance can help you save time and allow you to meet customer demand.

Inventory check

Working out your required inventory can be tricky, especially if it is your first festive season and you do not have any previous year's sales figures to help determine what you may need. To combat this, consider taking pre-orders to help you determine volume.



If you do have last year's figures, an easy method to determine how much stock you may need is to review your growth over the past 12 months and apply this to last year's stock levels. Common sense plays a part here also - if you know a particular product line will do well during Christmas, consider having extra stock readily available.

Be mindful of your supplier's deadlines as well. They will be under the same pressures as you so keep key dates marked in your calendar to be sure you do not miss any ordering deadlines.

Update operating hours

Check your website and Google listing to update any changes to your operating hours. It is not uncommon for shops to stay open late during the Christmas season - particularly through December - so make sure your customers are aware!

While you are at it, a quick review of your website for any errors is worth the time as you are likely to experience increased traffic during this period.

Holiday roster

Once you have determined your operating hours, it's time to start scheduling the roster for your employees. Set the expectations for your employees during this period early, and ask that they request any leave by a specific date so you can plan accordingly.

Christmas casuals are a popular choice for retailers to handle the busy season. Typically, these casual roles start appearing a few months prior to Christmas around September or October.



These roles are designed to be short-term and are active during the holiday season. Consider this an option if you think you may be short-staffed.

Marketing campaign

A marketing campaign for your business can be as simple or complex as you like! A simple solution may be offering customers on your database a discount via eDM to drive sales traffic. A more complex campaign could involve an eDM journey, above-the-line marketing like outdoor media or television commercials, and a social media campaign.



Something mid-range might include an eDM or two, some internal signage in your store, and a few posts on Instagram or Facebook.

Whatever you decide to do, the important part is showcasing exactly why customers would want to buy from your store. What makes you unique and stand out from the crowd? Beeline on the answer to this, and you have yourself the basis of a solid marketing campaign!

Festive decorations or displays

Do not underestimate the value of a Christmas-themed in-store display. Beautiful visual merchandising can help gain a customer's attention and entice them to purchase from your store.

While an appealing display of products is a great place to start, visual merchandising goes well beyond what a customer can see. It is also about the music, the lighting, the layout, and even the colours you choose that can significantly impact the way a customer feels.



Be mindful of what is achievable for your store, what is going to be safe for you and your customers, and how you may incorporate elements you would not have normally considered such as music, sound effects, or smells.

Myer's Christmas Windows are a great example of how visual merchandising can attract customers. While it would be difficult for most retailers to commit to the same level as Myer, the strategy remains the same - build a beautiful experience and people will be enticed!