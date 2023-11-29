Manning River Times
Hamnett Memorial to attract 100 drivers

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Manning Valley Go Kart Club will conduct the Dave Hamnett Memorial at the Wingham Sporting Complex track on Saturday.
A BROKEN wrist sustained by kite surfing accident will stop Taree driver Todd Stocks from defending his Dave Hamnett Memorial title at the Manning Valley go kart track at Wingham on Saturday.

