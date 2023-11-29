A BROKEN wrist sustained by kite surfing accident will stop Taree driver Todd Stocks from defending his Dave Hamnett Memorial title at the Manning Valley go kart track at Wingham on Saturday.
Stocks is a Tag 1 125 lite class driver and was expected to be again be a major contender for honours this weekend. However, he'll be watching from the sidelines.
Racing will start at 11am and conclude under lights at 9pm.
This will be the club's final race meeting for the year and president, Jamie Coles, said it is the most popular.
He said more than 100 drivers from throughout the state will be involved in the various classes.
Between 50 and 60 Manning club drivers will be in action. Practice sessions will start from 2pm on Friday.
Jamie said the track is in peak condition for the day's racing.
The club races seven times a year, while the club also hires the Wingham track to a four stroke endurance kart club.
"The track is used 11 times a year,'' he said.
The club resurfaced the track in 2020 and there are also lights for night racing.
He added a highlight in 2024 will be the club hosting the state championships in September.
Jamie took over a president in July this year.
