THREE teams from Taree Touch and three from Wingham will contest the State Cup in Port Macquarie starting today Friday.
Taree will field sides in the men's 20s, women's opens and mixed 30s. Wingham will be represented in the men's 40s and 50s and the open mixed.
Matches will start today with finals scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Taree Touch president Graham Goodwin said Taree and Wingham work together to ensure there's no clash with players or divisions when naming sides. A number of players are involved in both associations.
"We're considered sister associations by NSW Touch,'' Goodwin said.
Charlie Dignam will be captain-coach of the Taree men's 20s with Kylie Hunter coaching the women's open and Scott Jacklin the mixed 30s.
Sam McIntosh will coach Wingham's men's 40s, Kane Kriss the 50s and Paul Lewis the open mixed.
Goodwin expects Taree's mixed 30s, boasting Mick Henry, Todd Bridge, Ashleigh Salmon, Katie Hogan, Taryn Dixon and Luke Murray, to perform strongly.
Mick Sullivan and Trent Green will guests for the Wingham 40s and they should also go deep into the tournament.
Goodwin, Justin Brydon, Bernie Dornan, Trish Courtiville-Smith, Brock Howard, Simon Crowe, Ian Wilson, Jason Allan and Phil Rainger from the Taree and Wingham associations will be referees.
Nearly 300 sides will converge on Port this weekend.
Taree will also send teams to the State Junior Cup at Dubbo in February.
