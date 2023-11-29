Marj Phillips, a long-time member of Taree Quota Club, had the pleasure of presenting a cheque for $1000 to the Taree Community Kitchen to help the volunteers at the kitchen create Christmas hampers for their many clients in the Manning.
Quota undertakes fund raising activities throughout the year, the profits from which are distributed to many charities in the Manning Valley and beyond.
This event is particularly popular with senior members of the community because it gives them an opportunity to socialise over afternoon tea with friends while at the same time win some great prizes .. just in time for Christmas gift-giving .. and every ticket sold helps Quota raise money for our community. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
