Manning River Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Taree Quota donates to Taree Community Kitchen Christmas hamper project

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 30 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:00am
Sue Abdoo of the Community Kitchen; right, Marj Phillips of Quota. Picture supplied
Marj Phillips, a long-time member of Taree Quota Club, had the pleasure of presenting a cheque for $1000 to the Taree Community Kitchen to help the volunteers at the kitchen create Christmas hampers for their many clients in the Manning.

