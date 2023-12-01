THREE-time state sabre class champion Troy Lewis will look north for his next sailing challenge.
Lewis made it a home town win on the Manning when he claimed the championship three-peat. He is the Manning River Times-iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
He has ruled out contesting the Australian titles at Mornington in late December-early January.
"My heart says yes, but my bank balance says no,'' he said.
So instead of south to Victoria, it will be north to Queensland.
"I'm going to the Queensland championships in February,'' he said.
"It's a lot more manageable - it's only a two day event.''
The titles will be sailed at Darling Point on Moreton Bay.
"There'll be four of us from NSW going up,'' Lewis said.
A fleet of 15 contested the NSW championships at Taree. This was nearly double the previous season.
"That gave us a different dynamic,'' Lewis said.
"It was a different experience, we had to work a little harder on the start line because of the extra boats. That was good.''
Lewis said consistency over the seven races was the key to his success.
"I had two firsts, a second, a third, a fourth, fifth and six,'' he said.
"I was able to drop the sixth. I knew I couldn't afford to be at the back of the fleet.''
The program was increased to seven races this season, up from the usual five.
"Two get seven races in two days isn't usually done,'' he Lewis said.
"But we pushed for the two extra races to make it more even.''
Lewis understands he won by five points, although he had the championship in hand going into the last race.
He won from Tasmanian Steven Bradford.
"He's a handy sailor - he hadn't sailed his boat before, he picked it up in Melbourne on the way up here,'' Lewis said.
Conditions were light for the two days.
"But the courses were set really well and the course management team did a fantastic job,'' Lewis said.
There was a delay for more than two hours on the second day of racing waiting for the breeze to pick up.
"But the breeze was consistent,'' Lewis said.
He said he was fairly confident going into the championship.
"I knew I'd done a lot of work...done the extra days and chased a couple of races to be event-ready,'' he said.
"I did a few extra sails on my days off to get a bit of an edge. It was all about getting out there and doing the best I could.''
Lewis said he will be a definite starter in next year's state championship to be held at Kogarah Bay in Sydney, where he will seek to claim a fourth successive title.
