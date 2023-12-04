Taree VIEW Club members welcomed guests at their Christmas gathering at Club Taree.
The party was attended by around 65 ladies from the Taree club plus members of the Gloucester and Harrington VIEW clubs.
The Christmas Show, performed by some of the members, was very funny and enjoyed by all - especially when an Eartha Kitt impersonator teased Santa.
Verlie McKay celebrated her 95th birthday at the function, with a cake made by Michele Rohloff.
There were many prizes won by those who attended and all the monies raised by this event will help many local children afford their new uniforms and schooling needs in 2024.
If anyone wishes to join the Taree group in helping those in need, please call Janet on 0433 747 543. Taree VIEW meets every month on the fourth Tuesday, for lunch.
"Merry Christmas from all the ladies, we hope you can join us in the New Year."
