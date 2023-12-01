Important news for this weekend is two Taree West legends will be staking their claim for yet another potential State playoff appearance. Rob Piper is competing in the semi-final of the zone reserve singles after staging a mammoth comeback in last week's quarter final match, while Big Errol Ruprecht has made his way into yet another semi-final of the senior singles. Errol will be dressed in a different coloured shirt this year, but we wish him well in his quest for consecutive titles. Given the current form Robert is in, there will be no surprise to see both him and Errol in the afternoon Final. Anyone wishing to come out and support the lads, their semi-final matches start at 9am Sunday at Tuncurry Bowling Club. JB

