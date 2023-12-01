Zone 11
Manning District (Zone 11) bowlers travelled to Port City to contest the Pat Geary Shield against teams from Newcastle (Zone 2), Upper Hunter (Zone 6) and North Coast (Zone 14).
Each zone comprised four teams of four players, with each zone playing each other over the two days.
Unfortunately Manning found the other zones way too strong, losing all three matches comfortably.
Zone 2 won the Pat Geary Shield.
The zone 11 team comprised Peter Cassar, Jason Morse, Daryl Webster, Shannon White, Brian Wilson, Errol Ruprecht, Jason Aurisch, Marty Gosper, Steve Pell, Peter Schroeder, Col Hebblewhite, Jason Cassidy, Heath McGuire, Danial Jessup, Craig Colligan and Ash Brymer.
Wingham Sporties
SATURDAY social consisted of triples with two games of 10 ends and 36 bowlers enjoyed the format. There were several very interesting results.
Roger Else took the honors with his partner Shane Branch by winning both encounters and in one of games they accumulated 26 shots and their opponents failed to get an end for their card.
Glen (Ned) Kelly and Kev Steel went home smiling and in one of their games they got a 19-6 result over the experienced team of John Black and Eric Pereira. In their other game they just went down to Peter Brown and Winston Latimore 9-7 in a close result.
Paul Roach and Ryan Allen, after winning their first game considered they had a good chance of taking home some money, however they came up against President George and games organiser Lillian. Only 13 shots resulted with Paul and Ryan going down 7-6.
Wednesday's 'Dad's Army' and Ladies.Roger Else had a big week by skipping his team of Shane Branch and Doug Robinson to a good +14 win over Nev Kelly, Roo Hancock and Tom Jobson, who were down 27-2 on the 14th end. However they came good by winning the remaining ends to make the card look a bit better.
Paul Roach had a good winning week when he Harry Ryder and Winston Latimore got a +7 result against Coll Hinton, Tom Stephens and Winston as 'swinging' lead.
Noel McCloud, Cliff Bush and Graeme Cunningham got a +5 win against Chris Kane, Grant Hawkins and Wayne Fitzgerald. Dally Hammond, John Black and Mike Moroney got going and by the 6th end they led 12-0. However the end result was a +3 win against Dennes Rolfe, Eric Pereira and Tim Richardson.
Jim Gillogly
Club West
THERE were some great games in the major/minor pairs. Bill Townes and Ian Collins put on a master class against tough opposition of Chris Cooper and John Fenning. Bill and Ian have now shown their hand and staked their claim for honours in this year's competition with a resounding 22-9 win and now move on to this week's semi final to be played on Friday afternoon.
On Rink 3, Rob Piper and Wazza Merchant had to pull a couple of small rabbits from their hats over the back end of their match against Jim Matthews and Charlie Andrews. Jim and Charlie were playing like men possessed, and leading 17-13 with just 2 ends to play, were looking tough. The old fox Piper and his partner in crime Wazza managed to weave some magic and tie the match on the last end, and then went on to win the extra end sudden death playoff to take the match 18-17 and make their way into this week's semi-final.
On Rink 4 Jeremy Watson and Kerry Deas took on Peter Hall and Peter Cribb. The game was tight early but Jeremy and Kerry got on a mid game roll to forge away to a solid 22-8 lead with just 6 ends to play. All credit to the 2 Peters who didn't toss the towel in and went on a scoring spree to win the last 6 ends. In the end Jeremy and Kerry had too much lead and held on against the fast finishing Peters to score 22-20.
In yet another great match, Terry Bruton (subbing for Greg Mayo) and Dennis Mitchell took on the always tough combo of Craig Glover and Mark Wahlen. Everybody went hammer and tongs all night with barely 1 or 2 shots the difference till the very end. In the final wash-up, the score reflected the contest with Terry and Dennis taking the match by the barest of margins 20-19.
This week's semi-final are as follows: Rob Piper and Wazza Merchant play Bill Townes and Ian Collins, while Jeremy Watson and Kerry Deas take on Greg Mayo and Dennis Mitchell. Anyone wanting some good bowls entertainment on Friday evening, come out and watch the boys. Matches start at 6pm.
Wednesday night Triples competition is in full swing and with just 3 weeks to play, Skipper Gary Basham and his team of Bill Townes and Phil Andrews are looking tough to catch after winning 9 of their first 11 matches. John Beach and team are just 1 win behind with 8 wins, and with a couple of teams on 7 wins, everyone will need to stay on their game if they want to finish on the podium this year.
Important news for this weekend is two Taree West legends will be staking their claim for yet another potential State playoff appearance. Rob Piper is competing in the semi-final of the zone reserve singles after staging a mammoth comeback in last week's quarter final match, while Big Errol Ruprecht has made his way into yet another semi-final of the senior singles. Errol will be dressed in a different coloured shirt this year, but we wish him well in his quest for consecutive titles. Given the current form Robert is in, there will be no surprise to see both him and Errol in the afternoon Final. Anyone wishing to come out and support the lads, their semi-final matches start at 9am Sunday at Tuncurry Bowling Club. JB
Old Bar Beach
THE mixed fours final will be played on Thursday, December 7.
Friday mixed saw W Van Hilst, A Bissex d D Jacobson, M Kilkeary; T Ryan, M Lelliott,& D Bradley d L Lelliott, D Singer, G Gallagher; J Buininc, M Rich, P Buininc d R Flockhart, P Crane, E Parmeter; P King, B Derbyshire, K Ransley d G Cherrett, R Robertson, J McArthur; K / M Ruprecht, T Smith d B / R Blackburn, M Ladmore.
Saturday social with only 4 rinks saw K Simmonds, A Bissex d B Leggatt, P Linsdell; B Blanche, J Usback d L Earley, S Russell; L Earley (again), M Rich, J Wagener d Mauritz. D Jacobson. G Gallagher.
Monday men K Simmonds, C Morley d P Buininc, D O'Brien; J White, P Rowesll d P Hickman, R Standring; M Ladmore, D Harper d B Clarke, L Pritchard; T Ryan, D Bradley D Jacobson, A Bissex; M Rich, J McArthur drew with L Earley, S Russell; D Singer, J Wagener d H Coleman, G Gallagher.
The jackpot system is proving popular with our members. It is conducted on all social bowls day and is open to visitors. Prizemopney starts at $100 and jackpots $20 each week if not won. It is run on the 3 separate social days.
Juniors are most welcome and have a heavily discounted membership fee. New to the game or need a brush up? Then take advantage of our free coaching Saturday morning with Lindsay, Kevin, Mick and Daryl.
Bob Baker
Taree West Women
TRIPLES championship quarter finals: Rita Bolter, Sandra Crook, Kath Rasmussen d Pat Langens, Heather Richmond, Kay Deas 22-12; Sue Robinson, Helen Crittendon (sub Lorraine Austin), Brenda Perrett d Nancy Henson Carol O'Brien & Ollie Austin 22-12
Social: Fay Buckley, Lois Ruprecht, Shirley Perrin, & Chris Caldwell d Annette Harvey Christine Adams Deb Wahle & Di Collins 18-14.
First card drawn winners: Pat Langens, Heather Richmond, Kay Deas.
Second card Fay Buckley, Lois Ruprecht, Shirley Perrin, Chris Caldwell
Triples semi-finals Rita Bolter, Sandra Crook, Kath Rasmussen d Sue Robinson, Lorraine Austin, Brenda Perrett; Di Collins, Perla Munro, Lois Ruprecht d Christina Adams, Shirley Perrin, Deb Wahlen 20-10
Social: Annette Harvey, Kay Deas, Carol O'Brien, Nancy Henson d Fay Buckley, Chrissy Mitchell, Helen Wyatt, Heather Richmond 20-15
First card drawn Wwnners: Rita Bolter, Sandra Crook, Kath Rasmussen
Second card: Di Collins, Perla Munro, Lois Ruprecht
Deb Wahlen
