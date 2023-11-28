Manning River Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

More success for Madeline and Karen Owen

By Greg Prichard
November 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winning combination of jockey Maddy Owen and her mum, trainer Karen Owen. Picture Scott Calvin
The winning combination of jockey Maddy Owen and her mum, trainer Karen Owen. Picture Scott Calvin

NOVEMBER will be a month to remember for Taree trainer Karen Owen and her apprentice jockey daughter Madeline Owen, who combined to score again at Taree races on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.