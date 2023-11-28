Manning River Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News
Watch

Port Macquarie attempts world record paddle out to honour shark attack victim Zac Young

By Scott Calvin and Mardi Borg
November 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people have taken to the water at Port Macquarie's Town Beach in an attempt to set a new world record for the largest paddle out to honour and celebrate the life of shark attack victim, Zac Young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.