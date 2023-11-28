JOCKEY Kacie Adams hadn't ridden a winner for a while, but that recent run of outs ended in spectacular fashion with winners at two different tracks in 24 hours - the second coming at Monday's Taree meeting.
Adams produced an excellent front-running ride on three-year-old gelding Sisserou to win the Xmas Eve Races At Taree CG&E Maiden Handicap over 1300 metres for Newcastle trainer Paul Perry.
The horse had finally made it to the races for the first time after running in five barrier trials going back to January with two let-ups in-between and it was well worth the wait.
Sisserou started as the $3.20 second favourite and held on to beat late swoopers The Impeckable and Born Conqueror into the minor placings.
Adams had finished the Sunday meeting at Grafton happy after winning the last race on four-year-old mare Discreet Lady for Port Macquarie trainer Tom Higgins.
Seven different trainers won the seven races at Taree and Aaron Bullock was the only jockey to register multiple successes.
Bullock rode a winning double on the Luke Thomas-trained Best Of Maher in the 2024 MVRC Memberships Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1600 metres and Oakfield Mamselle in the Miauna Pty Limited F&M Maiden Handicap over 1300 metres.
It was a day full of favourites or near-favourites winning. The longest-priced winner all day was Miss Arizona at $6.
