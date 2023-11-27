Manning River Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

State sabre sailing championship win for Manning's Troy Lewis

By Mick McDonald
Updated November 27 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING sailor Troy Lewis won his third consecutive state sabre class championship in the two day event conducted on the Manning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.