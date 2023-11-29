Manning River Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Village Idiots State Cup touch football pioneers

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Village Idiots of 1977 (back from left) Skip Bell, Tony Hinton, Glen Barlin, Alwyn Cann, Gary Warwick, Mark Ryan. Front Brett Connolly, Steve Range, Andrew Holden and Lee Barlin.
The Village Idiots of 1977 (back from left) Skip Bell, Tony Hinton, Glen Barlin, Alwyn Cann, Gary Warwick, Mark Ryan. Front Brett Connolly, Steve Range, Andrew Holden and Lee Barlin.

ORGANISED touch football was in its infancy in Taree in 1977 when the first State Cup was played in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.