The past couple of weeks have taught us a lesson about ticks. By us, I mean me, as I'm the responsible adult, but I'm also a victim here.
I had an itch at the back of my head and thought it was a scab in my hair. When I tried to pull the scab out with my fingernails, the tick fought back, shooting hot pain through the back of my head and neck.
I enlisted my partner, armed with a cotton bud and metho, and after another bout of shooting pain, it was out. A bit of a stiff neck and a lingering itch, still to this day (day 14).
Then a few days ago, the kitten that appeared on our doorstep unannounced last February went missing. I found him in the garden, still talkative - he's got a very big voice - but unable to stand. We found one tick on him, raced to the vet for identification and within a very short period he was their patient.
He had three paralysis ticks on him and he was very unwell. After an overnight stay at the vet (Wingham and Valley), he's home and being kept quiet. His rear end is pretty much paralysed but getting better and he looks a little dazed but happy to sit with me while I work.
I did a bit of research after the fact, wondering if we did the right thing in removing the tick straight away, and it appears that's the best advice, as well as using metho or rubbing alcohol and pointy tweezers. In my case, an antihistamine and something for the pain/inflammation helped as well.
So the lesson is to be vigilant. For all the trees I have climbed as a child and the time I spent in the bush as an adult, this is my first experience with a tick. And I'm scratching as I write this.
Have a great weekend and keep safe,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.