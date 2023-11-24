Manning River Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Horticulture

And I'm scratching as I write this...

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
November 24 2023 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
And I'm scratching as I write this...
And I'm scratching as I write this...

The past couple of weeks have taught us a lesson about ticks. By us, I mean me, as I'm the responsible adult, but I'm also a victim here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.