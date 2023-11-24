Taree Quota Club is once again holding a Dutch auction timed specially to enable their guests to win some fantastic gifts for Christmas.
"Just imagine, all your gift shopping done while you sit; chatting, enjoying a wonderful afternoon tea as only the Quota ladies can produce," Quotarian Fiona Campbell said.
The Dutch auction is being held St John's Hall, 294 Victoria Street, Taree on Saturday, December 2 from 1:30pm.
For the $10 entry fee you not only receive 10 auction tickets to spend on any item on display but also afternoon tea.
"Bring your friends and make it a great day out, but don't forget your shopping bags to take home all your winnings," Fiona said.
Taree Quota is a women's service club which works in the Manning Valley raising much needed funds for lots of charities, particularly supporting the hard of hearing, and disadvantaged women and children in our local area.
"The Quota girls do all this while having lots of fun and developing life-long friendships," Fiona said.
If you'd like more information about the Dutch auction or joining Quota you can contact Janenne on 6552 4124 or 0428 524 124.
