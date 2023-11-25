Manning River Times
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Two Milligan starters are big chances in the last on Monday

By Greg Prichard
November 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Taree trainer Glen Milligan has top top hopes in the last at Taree on Monday.
LOCAL trainer Glen Milligan has a strong hand in the final race at Taree on Monday and - like bookmakers - finds it hard to split his two horses.

