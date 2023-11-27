JORDAN Crossingham was close to his cousin, Bryson Challacombe and was devastated when he died from a form of brain cancer in 2012.
Bryson was 21 - two years older than Jordan.
So it will be in Bryson's memory that Jordan and five mates, Nathan Maher, Jaiden Ryan, Mitchell Proctor, Trent Chapman and Matt McQuillan will take part in the Cancer Council fundraiser The Longest Day on Sunday. This will entail the six playing 72 holes at the Taree golf course.
"We'll be starting early, around 5am and hopefully finishing before dark,'' Jordan, 28, explained.
"The Longest Day has been around for a couple of years now and I'm really into golf, as are my mates and we sort of joked about getting on board.
"But once we thought about it a bit more, walking 72 holes in a day is only something small compared what people who through who are getting treated for cancer.''
And it will be walk - no carts are allowed.
The idea gained momentum in the last couple of months. Club Taree and Your Heritage Financial Planning have both come on board as major sponsors, donating $1000.
"We've raised $6000 so far,'' Jordan said.
"Hopefully we'll get a bit more by the end of Saturday.''
All six are golfers, which is fortunate.
"I've made it clear that we'll be playing stableford. A few of the boys have high handicaps, so we'll be picking up (the ball) if we can't score points,'' Jordan said.
He estimates it will take at least 12 hours to complete the 72 holes.
"It usually takes us four hours to play 18 holes in competition, but that's a bit slower because we're following people. We're aiming to get under four hours for every round and we won't be taking a break,'' Jordan said.
"We might play a bit of ambrose late in the day. We'll see how we go, anyway.'' (With ambrose player hits off the tee and the best shot is selected and all other players pick up their ball and place it.)
He's hoping for a fine day while a bit of run in the course would be handy.
"But there's nothing we can do about the weather - whatever it is, it is, it's not going to stop us,'' he said.
Jordan plays off 11 and says he's on the course as often as possible. However, he concedes Sunday's 72 hole marathon will test his love for the game.
To donate to go to: https://www.longestday.org.au/fundraisers/Countusin
