Thursday, 30 November 2023
Mark Rutledge recalls first State Cup touch football competitions

By Mick McDonald
November 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Mark Rutledge and team mate Paul Graham with the State Cup after their 4-1 win over Taree side Village Idiots in the 1977 final played at Port Macquarie's West Park Park.
THE 2023 version of NSW Touch Football's State Cup will be played this weekend in Port Macquarie.

