Police have launched an investigation after a man's body was located outside a Kendall home overnight.
At about 6.40pm on Wednesday, November 22, emergency services were called to Batar Creek Road after a woman found the 43-year-old man unresponsive outside a home.
Members of the public performed CPR before the arrival of paramedics, however the man died at the scene.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The Port News spoke to a resident who did not want to be named.
"The cops are there all the time. When we saw them last night, we didn't think anything of it," she said. "We were woken through the night about 2am with the commotion from the noise of the police and the dogs."
Batar Creek Road has been re-opened after being closed by police through the morning.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.