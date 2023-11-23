THE Manning River has again been the place to fish, with some good catches reported in the past week.
Flathead have been caught in numbers from above Taree to the mouth of the river.
A few trevally have been taken from the river wall by anglers fishing for bream.
There are still plenty of bream to be caught. Up-stream around the oyster leases is the best place to try a soft plastic lure.
No catches of mulloway, kingfish or whiting have been reported, but the crab trappers have been scoring plenty of blue swimmer crabs in the lower reaches.
Outside anglers have scored some snapper and trag up north while the Old Bar area has provided plenty of flathead on the drift.
However, it's been a tough time for beach anglers.
No reports have come in from the beaches as the winds, rain and rough seas have made beach fishing uncomfortable.
We need a return of the norther easterly winds to make beach fishing more enjoyable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.